Hugh Jackman's Golden Globes Preparation Takes 15 Minutes

At last night's G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Santa Monica, Les Miserables star Hugh Jackman showed off his good looks in a dapper Louis Vuitton suit. We just had to know—how will the Best Actor nominee get ready for tonight's Golden Globe Awards? "It’s ridiculous! You don’t want to know," Jackman told InStyle.com. "Probably 15 minutes before we go, I put on a suit and I go!" The boys have it so easy.

