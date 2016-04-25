Hugh Jackman Teases a Cameo as Wolverine in X-Men: Apocalypse

Hugh Jackman confirmed that he will appear as Wolverine in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse: The actor tweeted a clip from the movie in which he joins Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy in an epic fight. [Time]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Prince Charles, actor? The royal portrayed Hamlet and performed alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Sir Ian McKellen in a sketch marking the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death. [The Telegraph]

2. Drake’s new album, Views from the 6, has yet to drop, but he already announced a tour with Future. The Summer Sixteen Tour kicks off July 20. [Rolling Stone]

3. Can alcohol combat aging? This new brand of gin is distilled with pure collagen and claims to help you look younger. [Refinery29]

4. The Good Wife will end this year with its seventh season and star Julianna Margulies already knows what she’s taking from the set: her character Alicia’s office chair and watch. [People]

5. How did Natalie Dormer celebrate the Game of Thrones premiere? By completing Sunday's London Marathon—in just three hours and 51 minutes, no less. [Mashable]