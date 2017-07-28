See a Soaking Wet Hugh Jackman Take an Outdoor, Beachside Shower 

If you’ve got it, flaunt it baby. Wouldn’t you?

Hugh Jackman took an outdoor shower on Thursday at Bondi Beach in Australia, where he made one thing clear: a super wet Hugh Jackman is better than a dry Hugh Jackman. The 48-year-old X-men star flaunted several things after what we presume was a salty dip in the ocean.

First, that torso. His chest is on point. His abs peek through. And his fuzzy body hair gives us major Wolverine vibes. Whether you’re into the movie or not, you’ve got to admit: This is hot. Jackman holds on to the shower head’s button, soaks beneath the head, and rinses off in a cool fashion. Water drips down. His navy and black shorts shrink in size.

Take a deep breath, and prepare for a closer look:

Backgrid

Jackman never fails to look absolutely dapper, handsome, and gentlemanly when he hits the red carpet. But like I said: Sometimes, wet is more.