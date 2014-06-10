Hugh Jackman Shaves Off His Hair! See His Bald Head

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Instagram/thehughjackman

What a change! As we were browsing our Instagram feeds this morning, we almost didn't recognize Hugh Jackman, who traded his Wolverine-esque ’do for a completely shaven head to take on a new role. The star will be embracing the pirate's life in the upcoming film Pan, where he'll be playing Blackbeard in the updated version of the classic Peter Pan tale. Jackman shared the first look at his character via Instagram by snapping a photo in the hair and makeup trailer with the caption, "Blackbeard is born." This is the most dramatic look we've seen the actor go for yet, and while we'll miss his voluminous coiff, we certainly love his commitment to character.

