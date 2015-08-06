Hugh Jackman Delightfully Surprises a Reporter with an On-Air Photobomb

Photobombs can often be annoying, but not when they're done by Hugh Jackman! Watch this poised reporter keep her cool. [Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Sony seems ready to relive the '90s: The movie company confirmed dates for 16 films including Jumanji and two Bad Boys sequels. [Variety]

2. Preppy brand C. Wonder is planning an epic comeback and named Brad Goreski as its new creative director. [WWD]

3. Did you know Chris Farley was originally supposed to voice Shrek? Here's the rare audio of the late comedian as the character. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Fall is right around the corner, which means soon it'll be time to store away the swimsuits and feast on the new pumpkin spice Peeps. [Time]

5. In the name of giving back, a Texas barber gives free haircuts and shaves the beards of the homeless every Sunday. [ABC News]