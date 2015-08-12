Watch Hugh Jackman Lip-Sync Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream"

Anyone who says real men don't sing along to Katy Perry is wrong. Hugh Jackman proved that this week when he uploaded a video of himself to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter having a ball lip synching to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

"Oh nothing much...just singing along to @katyperry!" he wrote in the video's caption. "Living a teenage dream!!" With his very expressive eyebrows and finger pointing, Jackman perfectly channeled the spirit of Perry's tune. Watch it here:

Oh nothing much ... just singing along to @katyperry! Living a teenage dream!! A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 10, 2015 at 10:08pm PDT

The Tony winner made the video using the app Dubsmash, which he used a few months ago to create a video of himself imitating Alan Rickman from the film Die Hard:

My best Alan Rickman impression from Die Hard. #YippeeKyaaaa (sp ?!?!) A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 22, 2015 at 2:29pm PDT

Jackman can next be seen in the Peter Pan prequel Pan this October. In the meantime, get Jackman on Lip Sync Battle stat!

