Watch Hugh Jackman Lip-Sync Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream"

Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Meredith Lepore
Aug 12, 2015 @ 10:15 am

Anyone who says real men don't sing along to Katy Perry is wrong. Hugh Jackman proved that this week when he uploaded a video of himself to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter having a ball lip synching to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."

"Oh nothing much...just singing along to @katyperry!" he wrote in the video's caption. "Living a teenage dream!!" With his very expressive eyebrows and finger pointing, Jackman perfectly channeled the spirit of Perry's tune. Watch it here:

Oh nothing much ... just singing along to @katyperry! Living a teenage dream!!

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

The Tony winner made the video using the app Dubsmash, which he used a few months ago to create a video of himself imitating Alan Rickman from the film Die Hard:

My best Alan Rickman impression from Die Hard. #YippeeKyaaaa (sp ?!?!)

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Jackman can next be seen in the Peter Pan prequel Pan this October. In the meantime, get Jackman on Lip Sync Battle stat!

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shows Off a Very Different Look in the New Pan Teaser

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!