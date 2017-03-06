Hugh Grant Is Still Hot AND Married in the Love Actually Mini Sequel

Hugh Grant's boyishly charming British Prime Minister David is back and, yes, he's still hot.

Red Nose Day Actually—the highly anticipated mini sequel to Love Actually—producer Emma Freud took to Twitter on Sunday to offer a look at Grant's reprisal of his beloved character from the 2003 classic.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

"And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually," Freud tweeted alongside a screenshot of a very distinguished looking Grant standing behind a lectern for a television address. But does he still have those moves? We'll have to wait and see.

Not only is David still hot, but he's also still in a relationship his love from the original film, Natalie. "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually," Freud captioned a photo of Martine McCutcheon (who hasn't aged a bit!) as Natalie gazing lovingly at Grant from the crowd.

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Nearly every member of the original cast, including Liam Neeson (Daniel), Keira Knightley (Juliet), Colin Firth (Jamie), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna), Andrew Lincoln (Mark), Lucia Moniz (Aurelia), Bill Nighy (Bill Mack), Marcus Brigstocke (Mikey), and Rowan Atkinson (Rufus), has signed on to the sequel, which reportedly picks up 14 years after the film's conclusion.

Emma Thompson, however, has said she will not be returning. The Oscar winner told Reuters that it would be too painful without her former co-star Alan Rickman, who passed away last year. "It would be sad, too sad, it's too soon," she explained.

RELATED: Love Actually Is Filming a Sequel—but There's a Major Catch

Filming on the 20-minute short, written by Love Actually director Richard Curtis, began in February. The project, which supports Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day fundraiser, will air in the U.K. March 24 on BBC One, and in the U.S. on NBC May 25.

See more behind-the-scenes photos below:

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Oh Rufus. There's something unexpected in the bagging area. #rednosedayactually day 2. Done. pic.twitter.com/fnk6lNZmyr — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

Under that scarf liam was wearing a turtle neck jumper. #rednosedayactually Day 1 of filming. pic.twitter.com/D2uMmM6Gis — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 17, 2017