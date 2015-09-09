Celebrate Hugh Grant's 55th Birthday with a Throwback!  

Happy birthday, Hugh Grant! The talented British actor with endless charm turns 55 today.

Always the self-deprecating one, Grant has perfected the art of being altogether bumbling and charismatic at once. Fans love him for his contributions to the rom-com genre, with cult classics like Love, Actually, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary and Four Weddings and a Funeral, just within arms' reach at girls' nights in everywhere.

We're celebrating the star's special day with a look back through the archives. Shuttle back to 1994, an iconic year when Grant and then-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley were the It-couple of the day (fun fact: he's now the godfather to Hurley's son, Damian!):