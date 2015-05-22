Make Top Chef Judge Hugh Acheson’s Yummy Raspberry Cobbler Dessert

James Beard award-winning chef Hugh Acheson adds a crunchy kick to the classic cobbler in his newly released book, The Broad Fork ($24; amazon.com). This Top Chef judge knows a thing or two about whipping up crowd-pleasing desserts, and this scrumptious raspberry cobbler is no exception. Instead of a thin layer of crumbles, Acheson adds dollops of biscuit dough to create a chunkier, saltier topping that complements the sweetness of the berries. Of course, everything always tastes better with ice cream, but this stellar dessert definitely holds its own. Read on for the delicious recipe.

Courtesy

Raspberry Cobbler With Drop Biscuit Topping

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 pints fresh raspberries¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar½ cup all-purpose flour¼ cup cornmeal1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda¼ teaspoon sea salt¼ pound (1 stick) cold unsaltedbutter, diced¾ cup buttermilk1 teaspoon grated lemon zest1 teaspoon cornstarch

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine the raspberries with the ¼ cup sugar and set aside to macerate at room temperature for 1 hour.

3. While the raspberries are macerating, assemble the biscuit dough: In a food processor, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, and ¼ teaspoon of the sea salt. Pulse to combine, and then add the butter. Pulse until the butter has flaked into small pieces. Add the buttermilk and pulse until just combined. Remove the dough from the processor and set it aside.

4. Add the lemon zest and cornstarch to the raspberries, stir to combine, and place the mixture in a 6 × 8 inch baking dish. Dollop spoonfuls of the biscuit topping over the raspberries. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Reprinted with permission from The Broad Fork by Hugh Acheson, published in 2015 by Clarkson Potter.

