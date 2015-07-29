A Manhattan Hotel Room for $15? Booking at the Hudson ASAP Might Get You Just That

It's hot in the city, but not inside the Hudson New York. The très cool boutique hotel has a history as rich as New York itself: It was built in 1928 as the American Women’s Association Club. In 1941 it was transformed into the Henry Hudson Hotel, and served as home to the Dutch troops during World War II. Fast forward to 1985 and Sesame Street started filming here. Then hotel mogul Ian Schrager's Morgans Hotel Group bought it and had Philippe Starck redesign the whole space—all 892 rooms of it—for a grand re-opening in 2000. The Hudson broke the mold, and the rules, for urban hotels—it's actually more like an urban resort, with a ski-resort themed "lodge" and a modern-day beer hall. There's a killer outdoor garden bar and a crazy 40-foot-high lobby that's accessed through an tunnel-like escalator of chartreuse light. Every nook seems to be hosting a party with a different theme.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, The Hudson is turning back the clock to 2000 and selling 95 rooms for just $95 a night, starting at 12:01 a.m. EDT tonight (good for stays through Christmas). Better yet, 15 lucky guests will be able to get a room for just $15 (for stays from August 20th to September 7th). A 4th night is free on standard rates as long as you book at least 3 nights. Looking for an excuse to come to New York City? Now you have one. Start booking at www.hudson15.com.