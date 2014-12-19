HowToWearIt: Winter Layering

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

The key to modern layering for fall and winter is all about finding the right shapes. Clothing without structure tends to look a bit messy, so it's best to find pieces with a defined silhouette: think longer tunics, midi skirts, and sleeveless waistcoats. These are stylish purchases, but also smart ones, because you can deconstruct these layered looks again and again to create new outfits.

The biggest tip is to create a neutral color story. Complicated patterns and colors make layering much trickier. There are beautiful greys, nudes, camels, whites, and creams that look polished in layers. Look for substantial wintery fabrics like cashmere, suede, and wool to keep it looking incredibly luxe.

Here are some of my favorite pairings to try now:

Layer a tunic over long skirt, inspired by the BCBG Max Azria runway (at top, left).

Sandro skirt, $315, sandro-paris.com; Zara tunic, $100, zara.com; Uniqlo oxford, $30, uniqlo.com; Loeffler Randall boot, $348, shopbop.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim clutch, $450, saksfifthavenue.com.

Joe Fresh turtleneck, $10, joefresh.com; Jaeger skirt, $548, jaeger.com; Pour la Victoire boot, $251, neimanmarcus.com; Tibi top, $325, tibi.com.

Try a waistcoat under a suit, inspired by the Jil Sander runway (at top, right).

Theory jacket, $158, theory.com; Theory pant, $106, theory.com; Zara sleeveless waistcoat, $100, zara.com; Topshop shoes, $105, topshop.com; Gold Philosophy ring, $148, shopbop.com.

