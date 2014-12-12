HowToWearIt: Urban Utilitarian

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

If you are looking for a new piece to update your winter lineup, an urban utilitarian style may be just what you need. Designers like Marc by Marc Jacobs (above), Alber Elbaz of Lanvin (below, left), Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton (below, center), and Isabel Marant (below, right) offered up a variety of silhouettes from cargo pants, to wool skirts, to outerwear. The styles pair perfectly with all of your sleek black, cream, and navy staples that you've already collected for the season, and, in a polished shape, this look works for the office or a downtown dinner.

Getty Images (3)

You want to find pieces that are more tailored than the green distressed army jacket you picked up a few seasons ago. Make sure you have at least one piece with structure—like a pointy toe boot, leather trouser, or wool coat—to balance the utility pieces. Also, keep a loose color story in the back of your mind when you are creating an outfit—burnt ember, navy, deep marigold, and hunter green look especially modern.

Courtesy

The best of utilitarian: Theory skirt, $655, theory.com; Marc by Marc Jacobs skirt, $298, matchesfashion.com; Day Birger et Mikkelsen shirt dress, $250, net-a-porter.com; Topshop leather culottes, $280, topshop.com; Michael Michael Kors boots, $177, net-a-porter.com; Zara trench coat, $169, zara.com.

Courtesy

Our favorite pairings: Henri Bendel sunglasses, $175, henribendel.com + Joe Fresh turtleneck, $50, joefresh.com; Sandro trend, $522, sandro-paris.com + J. Crew cardigan, $98, jcrew.com; Alexander Wang bag, $750, shopbop.com + Pour La Victoire booties, $207, shopbop.com; Tibi pants, $455, tibi.com + Uniqlo scarf, $40, uniqlo.com.

