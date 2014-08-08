HowToWearIt: The Slip Dress

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

A slip dress, though simple, can still be tricky to wear. After all most women do not have the delicate dancer frame like Kate Moss (above)—we need lining, coverage, and probably a bra!

Recently runways and celebrities have started to embrace a new age of slip dresses, the fabric is slightly more substantial and the effect more tailored. Also because of their fitted nature, slip dresses are a cinch to layer and a key piece to acquire for now and later. For a new update, try wearing a simple black slip with a black fitted bomber jacket and rose gold heel, like Adam Lippes showed for resort '15 (below). You can also layer your slip dress under an oversize knit and allow just the hem to peak out. Slip dresses look especially pretty and minimal for evening but you can also dress them down for the weekend with a denim jacket buttoned only at the top and neutral sneaker slide—just make sure the slip dress is in a matte finish.

Read on to shop and recreate some celeb- and runway-inspired looks.

Courtesy

Recreate the Adam Lippes resort '15 look: Theory slip dress, $435, net-a-porter.com; Topshop jacket, $90, topshop.com; Manolo Blahnik sandals, $725, neimanmarcus.com.

AKM-GSI / courtesy

Recreate Miranda Kerr’s look: Nicholas dress, $550, intermixonline.com; Rebecca Minkoff bag, $275, rebeccaminkoff.com; Kurt Geiger London pumps, $450, shopbop.com; Chloé sunglasses, $296, neimanmarcus.com.

Plus, follow Dana on Twitter (@InStyleDana) for more expert fashion advice and tweet at her anytime using #AskDana for a instant style advice!