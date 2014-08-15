HowToWearIt: Phrase Tops

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

It’s seems everybody’s got something to say these days …

Words and phrases are popping up on knits and tees and were featured in designer 2015 resort collections, like See by Chloe (above). The new way to style them is with your more tailored and trend-driven pieces. You can elevate a shirt by pairing it with a full skirt and menswear-inspired shoes à la Jaime King (below) or with a midi pencil and stiletto sandal. The phrases are meant to be playful but avoid ones that feel too colorful or graphic—it will read as junior.

My personal favorites are the cleaner, two-tone T-shirts in black, grey, and white. Try to find ones that have a loose but not oversized fit that you can easily tuck in or layer under a moto or denim jacket. They have the versatility of styling them for a night out, like Jaime King, or pairing with distressed denim cut-offs on the weekend and a clean sporty sandal. I find the more surprising the combo, the better. Read on to shop a few of my favorites.

Recreate Jaime King's look: Sandro T-shirt, $125, sandro-paris.com; Zara leather jacket, $249, zara.com; Topshop skirt, $105, topshop.com; Eddie Borgo ring, $125, bergdorfgoodman.com; Dolce Vita shoe, $159, nordstrom.com.

Shop the styles above (from top): Zara, $40, zara.com; Jonathan Simkhai, $110, net-a-porter.com; Eleven Paris, $98, intermixonline.com; Être Cécile, $115, intermixonline.com; J.Crew, $45, net-a-porter.com; J.Crew, $65, net-a-porter.com.

