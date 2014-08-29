HowToWearIt: The New Trench Coat

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

The trench is one of those staples in your closet that will always be relevant and this season, because there was so much menswear in the market, it’s going to be in heavy rotation (even on sunny days).

If you are shopping for a new one, try to find one with a special detail, like a longer length, a touch of leather, or one that is buttonless. The best part about a trench for early fall is that it can take on so many personalities just by swapping out your footwear. You can go from menswear-cool with a loafer to sporty with a slip-on sneaker and lose trousers to ladylike at the office over a dress with heeled sandals and a cinched waist. A trench can also add that one extra layer to give a sartorial twist to your favorite black pant and white shirt combo. A topper you can wear seven days a week is a great buy! Read on to shop three of my favorite styles.

Sporty

Courtesy

Get the look: H&M trench, $40, hm.com; Madewell sneakers, $60, madewell.com

Menswear-Inspired

Courtesy

Get the look: Topshop trench, $220, topshop.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim loafers, $325, shopbop.com

Feminine

Courtesy

Get the look: Zara trench, $169, zara.com; Alexander Wang sandal, $475, shopbop.com

Runway inspiration at top (from left): Valentino , Burberry , Barbara Bui

