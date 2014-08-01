HowToWearIt: The Full Skirt

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

Certain women have a timeless elegance, and few personify that quality more than Grace Kelly (above). When you look at a photo from five decades ago and the shapes and ideas are still being mimicked today, I'd say it's a safe bet. Anyone can slip on a dress but putting together separates takes effort and thought.

Since women already own so much black and white, a graphic two-tone floral can mix in easily and add interest. This combo is perfect for an event or cocktail party in the summer. The proportions make your waist look slimmer (who doesn't love that?) and with a heel it can help to create the illusion of extra height. When you are shopping be careful about fabric selection because harsh graphic prints on jersey can look inexpensive. Instead, select fabrics with texture, or structure to elevate the look. Don't complicate with too much jewelry—a simple ring and watch is all you need.

Read on to shop and recreate this timeless, figure-flattering look.

Recreate Emma Roberts’s look: A.L.C top, $298, intermixonline.com; Elizabeth and James skirt, $265, net-a-porter.com; Zara shoe, $90, zara.com; CC Skye clutch, $362, ccskye.com.

Recreate the Erdem resort 2014 look: Tibi top, $395, tibi.com; Topshop skirt, $100, topshop.com; COS sandals, $175, cosstores.com; Kotur clutch, $650, koturltd.com; Gabriela Artigas ring, $298, theline.com.

