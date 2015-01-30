HowToWearIt: Chic and Warm Winter Coats

Image zoom Everett Collection\Mondadori Portfolio

It's officially "snowmaggeden" and as the temperatures dip into freezing, it's time to pull out your no-nonsense cold weather gear. Looking back on the impossibly chic 1960's style icon Françoise Hardy (pictured, above) it's clear that all you really need is a great coat. So many designers have embraced luxe quality faux fur options that will keep you toasty and guilt free.

Shop these arctic-ready looks below and add accessories with a retro flare.

Image zoom Courtesy

Topshop Unique coat, $800, net-a-porter.com; Whistles boot, $170, whistles.com; Uniqlo dress, $50, uniqlo.com; Inverni beanie, $285, avenue32.com; GlamourPuss NYC mittens, $425, ahalife.com; Ray-Ban sunglasses, $150, net-a-porter.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Nina Ricci coat, $2,100, mytheresa.com; Rag & Bone hat, $220, intermixonline.com; Karen Walker sunglasses, $280, intermixonline.com; Stuart Weitzman boots, $635, shopbop.com; Dents gloves, $209, selfridges.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Zara coat, $40, zara.com; Theory pants, $146, theory.com; Topshop boots, $150, topshop.com; Eugenia Kim beanie, $119, intermixonline.com; J.Crew sweater, $80, jcrew.com

