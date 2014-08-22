HowToWearIt: Boyfriend Jeans

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

By now you have probably made the call whether or not you're on board with the boyfriend jean. It's been a solid five years since Katie Holmes was first photographed in a baggy pair of mens-style denim but the BF jean has proven its staying power ever since. Even if you swear this silhouette is not for you, and you want to hold on to your skinny ankle crops as long as possible, you may want to reconsider now that you see the slimmer fits and how flattering they can actually be.

Michael Stewart/Getty; Courtesy

There is every wash from ultra light to dark and with slight to extreme distressing, so you can really customize your pair. Boyfriend jeans can actually look very polished and chic if styled correctly like J.Crew’s fall denim on denim look (pictured, at top). The key is to keep everything else in your look "neat" (like Kate Mara, above) to elevate the distressed denim. Look for clean plaids, crisp white button downs, sleek black heeled sandals, a menswear coat, and really anything to counter the relaxed fit of the jean. It's all about opposites this season: a feminine skirt with a brogue, a tailored pants suit with a sneaker, and the boyfriend jean should be treated the same way. Now go try some on!

Recreate Kate Mara's look: Zara jeans, $80, zara.com; Sea top, $265, shopbop.com for similar style; See by Chloe bag, $395, shopbop.com; Sol Sana shoe, $180, shopbop.com.

Shop the styles above (from top): Current/Elliott, $225, net-a-porter.com; J Brand, $225, net-a-porter.com; H&M, $40, hm.com; Rag & Bone, $268, intermixonline.com.

Plus, follow Dana on Twitter (@InStyleDana) for more expert fashion advice and tweet at her anytime using #AskDana for a instant style advice!