HowToWearIt: The Apron Pant

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

The unconventional skirt-over-pants look Beyoncé debuted on Instagram (above) prompted mixed reviews, but the notion of creative layering is making its mark for fall. We've seen cropped sweaters over long oxfords, coats over moto jackets, and most recently skirts over skinny pants. If you are willing to try this look for fall but don't feel like a skilled enough stylist, you can reach for pre-layered pieces that achieve the look in one purchase. The 3.1 Phillip Lim pants Beyoncé wore look cool styled with a simple black top. If you are tall, you can wear them with a menswear-inspired loafer. But, if you are more petite, a pump or simple heeled sandal is the way to go. Tibi also showed a pant on the runway with an apron front pleated skirt that can be removed. Since the shape is complicated, try working in simple colors and avoid prints. Read on to shop a my favorite pairings!

Courtesy

Get the look: J Brand tank, $150, intermixonline.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $650, 31philliplim.com; Pierre Hardy clutch, $811, matchesfashion.com; Schutz sandals, $200, shopbop.com.

Courtesy

Get the look: Sandro sweater, $245, sandro-paris.com; Tibi pants, $495, tibi.com; Loeffler Randall bag, $395, loefflerrandall.com; Alexander Wang brogues, $825, net-a-porter.com.

