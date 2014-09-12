HowToWearIt: '60s Style

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn shares tips and tricks on how to tackle the latest trends. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday and be sure to try out the trend yourself and tweet your look using #HowToWearIt.

There was definitely a '60s vibe happening on the fall runway and it's a decade that designers return to again and again for inspiration because it embodies that golden age of music and fashion. What works on the runway, however, can sometimes be difficult to wear (without feeling like you're in a costume) when away from the catwalk.

The It girls like Alexa Chung, Kate Moss, and Emma Watson often wear the style well and here's why: It's never a head-to-toe look. You'll see Moss in an oversized shag coat but she'll pair it with a sleek leather pant and heel, or Watson in a mod minidress but she'll add a biker jacket and red lip.

My favorite pieces to try are the ones that feel most relevant for the season a navy fitted peacoat, chelsea boot, or a contrast collar dress. Leather jackets and pants are always a go to for fall in cleaner shapes like the impossibly chic Françoise Hardy riding around the Ninth Arrondissement in Paris (above). It can't hurt to inject a bit of that cool into your fall wardrobe. Read on to shop my favorite pairings!

Get Hardy's look: Topshop top, $18, topshop.com; Topshop jacket, $330, topshop.com; Tibi pants, $495, tibi.com; Sandro boots, $695, sandro.com.

Getty Images; Courtesy (4)

Get the look: Reiss coat, $545, reiss.com; Stuart Weitzman boots, $635, stuartweitzman.com; Topshop rings, $22, topshop.com; A.L.C. shoulder bag, alcltd.com.

IMAXTREE; Courtesy (4)

Get the look: Sandro dress, $430, sandro-paris.com; Asos sunglasses, $48, asos.com; Chloé shoulder bag, $652, farfetch.com; Loeffler Randall boots, $695, loefflerrandall.com.

Plus, follow Dana on Twitter (@InStyleDana) for more expert fashion advice and tweet at her anytime using #AskDana for a instant style advice!