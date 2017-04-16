This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter

mariahcarey / Instagram
InStyle Staff
Apr 16, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Happy Easter, everyone! Before you tuck into all those chocolate rabbits and jelly beans, feast your eyes on some of our favorite celebrity Instragrams from today’s holiday. Indeed, celebs are as excited about Easter as your kids are, if Instagram is any indication. While Kate Middleton was attending mass in a dreamy white outfit, many of your other favorite A-listers were indulging in coloring eggs and further traditional holiday pastimes. Scroll through to see how the celebrated.

VIDEO: How to Make Galaxy Easter Eggs

 

MADONNA

 

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Easter Table! 🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰 A NewBeginning! 🙏🏻

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Under the Easter Tree!! 🐰🐣😂🌈💜💚🙏🏻🎉🐰💜💚💜💚🐣🌈

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

No one does it like Madge. Not only was there an "Easter tree" but also a beautiful tablescape and adorable baskets for the twins! 

 

JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN 

 

Happy Easter!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

It's been a big couple of days for the couple's baby, Luna, what with her first birthday and now, Easter. She looks thrilled with her egg bounty. They also posed for Easter Bunny pics a week ago and recently sent a festive gift to friends Kim Kardashian West and kids. 

 

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

 

Let the games begin. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Dye stained fingers to prove it. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

So pretty. So satisfying. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

SJP chronicled her egg-dyeing odyssey on Instagram, with a series of before and after pics. Looks fun!

 

SOFIA VERGARA

Easter🐰🌷

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Thank u @clarissa_rezende 😘😘 now Im ready for easter!!!🐰🍫🍬 @stefanbeharsucre my favorite!!!! #Brazil

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Last minute decorating!🐰🌷🍰 #easterbrunch

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofia Vergara is known for her sweet tooth, so it should come as no surprise that she’s enjoying an extravagant spread this holiday. Plus, bonus blowup bunny gif. 

 

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

EASTER on my app

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

EASTER on my app

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney trotted out some favorite #tbt pics in honor of the occasion. So cute! 

 

MARIAH CAREY

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah reunited with ex and baby daddy Nick Cannon so dem kids could celebrate with both their parents—so sweet.

 

VICTORIA BECKHAM

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

VB posted a somewhat confusing swimsuit/bunny mask selfie to wish fans a happy holiday.

 

YOLANDA HADID

🐣Happy Easter from our family to yours......... xoxo

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

Hadid’s Easter looks like it’s been a bed of roses!

 

GWYNETH PALTROW
 

Happy Easter! 🐰

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Special somebunnies! 

 

MARISKA HARGITAY

Hargitay shared the most exquisite tablescape and a gorgeous Easter egg tableau. The only question is, where's our seat at the table, Olivia Benson? 

 

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

The supermodel shared an adorable picture of little Vivian running down the beach in bunny ears. Too cute! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!