This Is How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter

Happy Easter, everyone! Before you tuck into all those chocolate rabbits and jelly beans, feast your eyes on some of our favorite celebrity Instragrams from today’s holiday. Indeed, celebs are as excited about Easter as your kids are, if Instagram is any indication. While Kate Middleton was attending mass in a dreamy white outfit, many of your other favorite A-listers were indulging in coloring eggs and further traditional holiday pastimes. Scroll through to see how the celebrated.

MADONNA

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Easter Table! 🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰 A NewBeginning! 🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Under the Easter Tree!! 🐰🐣😂🌈💜💚🙏🏻🎉🐰💜💚💜💚🐣🌈 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

No one does it like Madge. Not only was there an "Easter tree" but also a beautiful tablescape and adorable baskets for the twins!

JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN

Happy Easter!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

It's been a big couple of days for the couple's baby, Luna, what with her first birthday and now, Easter. She looks thrilled with her egg bounty. They also posed for Easter Bunny pics a week ago and recently sent a festive gift to friends Kim Kardashian West and kids.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Let the games begin. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Dye stained fingers to prove it. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

So pretty. So satisfying. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

SJP chronicled her egg-dyeing odyssey on Instagram, with a series of before and after pics. Looks fun!

SOFIA VERGARA

Easter🐰🌷 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Thank u @clarissa_rezende 😘😘 now Im ready for easter!!!🐰🍫🍬 @stefanbeharsucre my favorite!!!! #Brazil A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Last minute decorating!🐰🌷🍰 #easterbrunch A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Sofia Vergara is known for her sweet tooth, so it should come as no surprise that she’s enjoying an extravagant spread this holiday. Plus, bonus blowup bunny gif.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Kourtney trotted out some favorite #tbt pics in honor of the occasion. So cute!

MARIAH CAREY

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Mariah reunited with ex and baby daddy Nick Cannon so dem kids could celebrate with both their parents—so sweet.

VICTORIA BECKHAM

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

VB posted a somewhat confusing swimsuit/bunny mask selfie to wish fans a happy holiday.

YOLANDA HADID

🐣Happy Easter from our family to yours......... xoxo A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Hadid’s Easter looks like it’s been a bed of roses!

GWYNETH PALTROW



Happy Easter! 🐰 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Special somebunnies!

MARISKA HARGITAY

#HappyEaster #LoveAndGrace #LightAndJoy #LetYourMiracleShineThrough #SpringForward #BunnyHopForward #JoyfulHare #EggistentialTable #TheTableIsAlwaysGreener A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Hargitay shared the most exquisite tablescape and a gorgeous Easter egg tableau. The only question is, where's our seat at the table, Olivia Benson?

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The supermodel shared an adorable picture of little Vivian running down the beach in bunny ears. Too cute!