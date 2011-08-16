How You Can Wear Bella Swan's Wedding Dress

Fans of Bella Swan's wedding dress from the upcoming Breaking Dawn movie will be thrilled to know they can cop the same look starting this November. Designer Alfred Angelo has been named the exclusive replica manufacturer of the Carolina Herrera-designed gown, which will be available in sizes 0 to 30W at Alfred Angelo stores and independent retailers. While photos of the style are not yet released, the look is described as an early 1900s design with Maid of Honor Alice Cullen’s modern tweaks to the train and veil. So, would you wear Bella's gown on your big day? Let us know in the comments!The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 hits theaters November 18th. Check out the newest cast members in the gallery!