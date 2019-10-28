Wildfires Are Spreading Across California — Here’s How You Can Help

In the early hours on Monday, a brush fire broke out in southern California along the 405 highway, threatening homes near the Getty Center museum. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire erupted at about 1:30am PST, and rapidly burned more than 600 acres, forcing thousands to flee from their homes.

According to CBS Los Angeles, by noon, at least eight homes had been destroyed, and five more damaged, and there was no containment. Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area with at least 10,000 homes and commercial buildings. As of now, there have not been any reported injuries. Due to the fires, the premiere of Terminator:Dark Fate — the latest film in the Terminator franchise — has been canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter. UCLA has also cancelled classes for the day, and among those evacuated from their homes were actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ryan Phillippe, and NBA star LeBron James.

Huge brush fire raging off the 405 freeway at Getty Center Dr. #GettyFire pic.twitter.com/S9qth2l54J — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 28, 2019

On Monday afternoon, the Getty Center tweeted that the museum remains safe, though it is closed for the day.

However, the Getty fire isn’t the only major wildfire that broke out in the state recently — last week, the wind-driven Kincade Fire burned through more than 66,000 acres in parts of Sonoma County in northern California. The fire has destroyed 96 structures and damaged 16 others, and officials say nearly 80,000 structures are threatened. As of Monday, firefighters were still working to contain the blazes, San Francisco Chronicle reports, and an estimated 185,000 people have been evacuated. So far, there have not been reports of casualties.

If you're looking to help with efforts to contain the fires and provide support for those affected, here are a few ways to get started:

Donate to the Latino Community Foundation's NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund, which is supporting Latino and immigrant families affected.

Donate to the Sonoma County Animal Services to help displaced animals.

Donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's California Wildlife Recovery.

Donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department to support firefighters working to contain the Getty Fire.