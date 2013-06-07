How Would the Queen Piece in Chess Dress? Probably Like This

Chess is more fashionable than ever. On Tuesday, the World Chess Hall of Fame revealed its new exhibition, “A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes, Fashion & Chess,” at Christie’s in New York City, a collection of designer pieces that all represent the all-powerful queen piece in chess. The exhibit features designs by Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Maison Martin Margiela, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more that are all inspired by the queen archetype in chess. “We wanted to have a look at what kind of personality the queen has,” the exhibit’s curator Sofia Hedman told InStyle.com. “The queen is the most unpredictable piece, so we wanted to have quite unpredictable designers in the exhibition.” Mission accomplished. Check it out for yourself when the collection opens on October 19th at the World Chess Hall of Fame in St. Louis, and learn more at worldchesshof.com. Click to get a sneak peek.