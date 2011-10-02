How To Work Fall's Hottest Trends at the Office

Most of us spend the majority of our days at a desk—in an office full of standard 9-to-5 designs and little opportunity to try out fall's dramatic trends in the hallway or at the morning meeting. Think again! Check out our smart styling tricks to transform those high-fashion runway styles into polished, work-appropriate looks.

MORE: • Tommy Hilfiger's Limited-Edition Totes• Dress for Your Body Tips• Lace Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton