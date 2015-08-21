6 Luxury-Hotel Jobs That Might Lead to the Career of Your Dreams

If you're like many Americans, you spend endless hours slogging away at a job you don't actually love—all the while dreaming of where you'll spend your couple weeks of vacation. But there's a cure! If you adore traveling and you're in the market for a career move, consider these fantabulous positions at resorts around the world. They say, do what you love and you'll never work a day again, and these jobs prove that old proverb.

Island Insider

W Retreat & Spa is set eight miles off the coast of Puerto Rico on Vieques Island, where there are no traffic lights and locals still travel on horseback. The Island Insider is responsible for giving guests access to all the island has to offer. You might point them to the most romantic spot for a proposal, share the best club to go out dancing, or hunt down the ultimate spot to lay a blanket for a killer sunset.

Spanish Instructor

At Los Suenos Marriott in Costa Rica, guests can learn Spanish and salsa onsite with a language instructor—which could be you if your language skills are strong enough. Hour-long Spanish classes are offered to guests for free every day at 2 p.m. by the palm-lined pool overlooking the ocean. The rest of the day is yours.

Marine Biologist

At St. Regis Bahia Beach, Puerto Rico, the Marine Biologist watches out for endangered leatherback sea turtles, keeps an eye on the bird sanctuary and plant nursery, and helps to protect the Caribbean manatees on the resort’s grounds. She also arranges kayak tours, hikes through El Yunque National Forest, and leads nature walks. Got a marine biology degree? This job could be for you.

Canal Chauffeur

Hilton Waikoloa Village is set on a 62-acre strip of Hawaii Island, but guests get around Venetian-style, on mahogany boats that ply a series of canals (photo at top). A “Canal Confidant” is basically a destination and cultural expert with a comedic touch—and he or she is highly prized by staff and guests alike. The famed chauffeurs are known to sing what is located at each boat stop and point out constellations during tours of the resort’s ocean-fed lagoon.

Director of Romance

If you like weddings, this job's for you. The Director of Romance at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Puerto Rico brings to life any romantic ideas a couple may have for their nuptials at this exotic, passport-free retreat.

Musical Director

Aria Hotel Budapest’s multilingual Musical Director connects guests to the rich musical heritage and culture of Budapest, Hungary. From coordinating experiences at neighboring music venues to curating the hotel’s ambiance through its vast musical library, he or she ensures that the Aria strikes a chord with music enthusiasts. Musicology majors, start packing your bags.

