This Is How Willow Shields Didn't Break a Sweat in Summer Leather 

It’s fitting that a star of The Hunger Games sported one of the most adventurous looks of the 2015 Teen Choice Awards last night. No, Willow Shields didn’t choose to wear a peekaboo dress or over-the-top shoes. Instead, the elegant 15-year-old actress stuck to a colorful Marni ensemble with subdued purple Christian Louboutin pumps that made for an undeniably chic combo, but may not have been the coolest choice for a scorching Los Angeles day.

“I like taking risks and trying different things and I figured this might be something someone else wouldn’t wear for Teen Choice, so of course I’m gonna wear it,” Shields told InStyle. “I just like to go with whatever I feel good in. For some reason today, I felt great in this.” And with good reason. Not only was she eager to talk to “a bunch of other teenagers” and “watch fun performances,” but The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 actress also took home the award for Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

Sure, the young talent glowed, but we couldn’t help but wonder how she managed not to break a sweat in her long-sleeved shirt and matching multi-paneled leather skirt. “I don’t sweat-proof my look. I don’t like to wear a lot of makeup to begin with, but I feel like when I get on hot carpets, I sweat it all off, so once I get photos [are] done, I’m literally wearing no makeup,” Shields shared. “I’d rather just show up not wearing much makeup and then I’ll sweat it off later.”

The beauty also added that she’s taken on a less-is-more M.O. as of late: “I’ve been deciding to just go in the most natural direction possible. I think that you hit a certain point where you’re like, ‘it just feels better not to be wearing as much makeup and hair.’ I’m more into trying new hair and makeup styles.” We wholeheartedly agree.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

