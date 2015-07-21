5 Ways to Wear Summer Suits During a Heat Wave

How does one power dress when the stickiest part of summer has arrived? Your suit can evolve from season to season with these foolproof tips.

Try White

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Make like supermodel Naomi Campbell and switch up your basic black suit for something a little cooler. White is not only the color of the season, but it feels super-fresh in a tailored silhouette.

Pair with a Cotton Tee

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Lady Gaga seems to know just how steamy the classic suit and button-down blouse can be when the temperatures rise, so the pop star opts for a white, graphic T-shirt underneath her breathable suit. For days when you still need to impress higher-ups, try a plain black or white tee for modern appeal.

Go Sleeveless

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

When you can't imagine wearing a full-sleeved look, a sleeveless suit is equally chic. The pinstripe pattern on blogger Irene Buffa still says "I'm in charge" and the separates could easily be mixed and matched for infinite outfit possibilities.

Wear Color

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

To draw some much-wanted attention to your ensemble, flaunt a colored suit like blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What. It's a way of showing your personal expression, while still dabbling in the season's hottest hues. No room for grey and blue here!

Choose a Flat Sandal

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Perhaps the coolest way of updating your suit is wearing a flat sandal instead of a classic pump. The Blonde Salad's Chiara Ferragni selects neutral and clear plastic sandals that aren't too tricked out, so they seamlessly blend with the rest of her look. Invest in styles with two or three simple straps.

RELATED: The Lazy Girl's Guide to Summer Work Outfits