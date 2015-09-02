How to Wear White Denim Right Now—and Into Fall

If you listen to etiquette experts, you'll be packing up your summer whites after this Labor Day holiday weekend, but sometimes in fashion rules are meant to be broken. We especially can't imagine parting with our super stark white denim come Monday.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Frame Denim pants, $185; net-a-porter.com. Tibi cami, $250; tibi.com. Ancient Greek sandals, $141; fwrd.com. Rebecca Minkoff earrings, $15; shopbop.com.

For summer, we paired the chic bottoms with a flirty white tank top, neutral slides, and statement ear cuffs, but as we venture into the chillier months, we are opting for a nouveau preppy take on the staple. We like the idea of layering a blue and white oxford underneath a boxy, wool camel sweater for a cool version of back to school. Finish the look with statement leopard boots to become the ultimate insider.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Frame Denim pants, $185; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew shirt, $78; jcrew.com. A.P.C. sweater, $300; usonline.apc.fr. Madewell boots, $228; madewell.com.

