How to Wear a Tunic Right Now—and Into Fall

There is no denying that a long, white tunic is summer a staple. It can be worn as a cover-up over a bikini on extra hot days or, as we have styled here, with a silk slip and neutral accessories for a look that is part prep, part boho.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Protagonist tunic, $590; theline.com. J. Crew slip, $80; jcrew.com. Kayu bag, $125; kayudesign.com. Loeffler Randall sandal, $175; loefflerrandall.com.

You can totally transform this piece in the fall, though, by pairing it with a kicky black pant and multi-tone midi boot, for a smart take on work-wear. Let this white shirt be your newest standby.

Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: Protagonist tunic, $590; theline.com. H&M pants, $15; hm.com. Zara boot, $100; zara.com.

RELATED: How to Wear a Lace Skirt Right Now—and Into Fall