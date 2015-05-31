How to Pull Off Head-to-Toe Summer White

The unofficial, old-school fashion rule dictates that white should only be worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Be that as it may, we love to wear the crisp neutral year-round, but we're the first to admit that pulling off head-to-toe white can be a challenge. But with a little effort and ingenuity, we've uncovered fresh ways to approach this monochromatic (not to mention, incredibly refreshing) look. From tailored suit separates to matching sets, shop our three looks, below.

Modern Tailoring

TPG/Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Why it works: The oversized blazer styled with slim-fit pairings won't give you that '80s boxy figure like a typical pantsuit would.

Shop the pieces: Zara blazer, $129; zara.com. Gap shirt, $50; gap.com. Mango trousers, $50; mango.com.

The Subtle Print

Merilyn Smith/WireImage; Courtesy (2)

Why it works: The print adds another dimension. The muted dots add a level of sophistication to the relaxed pieces.

Shop the pieces: Burberry London blouse, $450; net-a-porter.com. Asos culottes, $73; asos.com.

Dramatic Silhouette

Merilyn Smith/WireImage; Courtesy (2)

Why it works: The unexpected leg exposure is sexy yet elegant. Keeping the top simple helps to spotlight the bottom half.

Shop the pieces: Cos top, $89; cosstores.com. Isa Arfen wrap skirt, $985; net-a-porter.com.

