3 Ways to Wear Sneakers at the Office 

When it comes to office-appropriate footwear, things have definitely changed—or at least, among more liberal workplaces. Typical black pumps, once an office staple, have been replaced with more comfortable options. With the rise of athleisure, many have turned to sneakers to get them through a long work day. Admittedly, sneakers aren't as polished as pumps, but there are ways to dress them up. Below, we took the Adidas Superstars ($80; adidas.com) and elevated them three different ways.

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Vita Fede earrings, $625; designsbymillo.com. Alice + Olivia top, $440; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew pants, $280; jcrew.com. Rebecca Minkoff tote, $245; rebeccaminkoff.com. Adidas Superstars, $80; adidas.com.

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Cooper & Ella top, $88; cooperandella.com. April Soderstrom necklace, $79; aprilsoderstrom.com. Cos skirt, $59; cosstores.com. Dagne Dover mini tote, $245; dagnedover.com. Adidas Superstars, $80; adidas.com.

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Misha Nonoo dress, $525; mishanonoo.com. Pandora earrings, $50; pandora.net. Ralph Lauren belt, $95; ralphlauren.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $595; mansurgavriel.com. Adidas Superstars, $80; adidas.com.

RELATED: Class Up Your Cutoff Shorts With These 3 Simple Style Tips