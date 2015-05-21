5 Ways to Wear Slips In Public Without Looking Indecent

Slips were really never meant to be seen—traditionally, they were designed to be worn as underpinnings to prevent those unwanted lines and creases. But if Kate Moss has taught us anything, it's that fashion rules are made to be broken. In the '90s, Moss (aka the Queen of Slips) eschewed conservative designs and opted for scanty slip dresses that skimmed her frame and clung to all the right areas.

Ten years later, Moss's influence still reigns supreme, with pajama- and chemise-inspired looks running rampant on the fall/winter 2015 runways. These days, slip dresses, with their fluid shape and delicate straps, are better served as the main attraction than as a secondary undergarment.

But, admittedly, they come with their own host of problems—their whisper-thin material can err on the side of sheer (and not in a good way, either) and their strappy silhouette can run the risk of excessive, inappropriate skin exposure. And so, on that note, we came up with five outfit solutions that celebrate slips and allow for them to be seen—but appropriately so. No public indecency here.

For a Liberal Workplace

Go monochromatic and add a dash of polish to an opaque white slip with a sleek long white waistcoat. Accessorize with a bucket bag washed in refreshing shade of mint green and knee-high gladiators, this season's hottest sandal.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Joseph slip, $395; net-a-porter.com. Zara waistcoat, $100; zara.com. Loeffler Randall bucket bag, $206; loefflerrandall.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $395; net-a-porter.com.

For a More Conservative Workplace

Offset the fluid silhouette with structured pieces. Layer a collared shirt dress underneath and pair it with classic black accessories. (Still in doubt? Top off your look with a blazer for good measure.)

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Topshop slip, $160; topshop.com. T by Alexander Wang shirtdress, $275; otteny.com. Rebecca Minkoff tote, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Banana Republic mules, $138; bananarepublic.com.

For Running Errands

Aim for ease with a slouchy open-knit top, a strong holdall (to tote anything and everything), and super comfortable slides.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Apiece Apart slip, $265; apieceapart.com. Tory Burch top, $350; toryburch.com. Madewell tote, $168; madewell.com. Jenni Kayne slides, $565; jennikayne.com.

For Weekend Get-Togethers

Double up on sheer slips to prevent accidental exposure. We sweetened up a navy piece with a delicate pale pink slip that boasts a pretty lace accent and then hardened it with cool menswear-inspired flatforms.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Babaton slip, $80; aritzia.com. Organic by John Patrick slip, $189; lagarconne.com. Les Petits Joueurs purse, $811; lespetitsjoueurs.com. Tibi sandals, $315; tibi.com.

For Date Night

Up the sex appeal for date night with a slinky satin piece, but curb too much skin exposure by pairing it with conservative tapered trousers.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Free People slip, $68; freepeople.com. Asos clutch, $33; asos.com. Schuz heels, $190; shopbop.com. Cos trousers, $99; cosstores.com.

