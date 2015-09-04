The Fall Accessory You Never Knew You Were Missing: The Skinny Scarf

With each a new season that rolls in comes a sudden rush of excitement for the accessories that come along with it—especially for fall. Of course, there are the usual suspects like boots, gloves, and hats, but this season there's a new accessory in the spotlight: The skinny scarf.

Well, it's not exactly new. While the skinny scarf made waves in Clare Waight Keller's Fall 2015 Chloé collection (above) the skinny scarf has been a staple in Kate Moss's (below) wardrobe for years—the photo is from 2006! And if that combo of supporters doesn't serve as proof that this is a trend to dabble in ... then, really, what does?

True, the skinny scarf doesn't give as much service—aka warmth—as its counterparts (think: cozy oversize styles), but it will earn you some serious style points. What's more, the skinny scarf will make your outfit. The accessory adds interest to anything from leather pants and a crisp white blouse to your sexiest black slip dress.

But how exactly do you tie one on? Center it at the nape of your neck, wrap it around once (or twice), and let the ends hang freely or tie them in a loose knot. If you want to channel the neck-tie blouse look that's headlining for fall, tie it in a relaxed bow.

Read on to shop 3 chic fall looks, all of which are accessorized with the skinny scarf, plus more options at every price point.

For a Night Out

Get the look: Zara skinny scarf, $10; zara.com. Topshop slip dress, $52; topshop.com. Rag & Bone coat, $995; intermixonline.com. Comme des Garçons pouch, $135; net-a-porter.com. Steve Madden booties, $140; stevemadden.com.

For the Weekend

Get the Look: Henri Bendel skinny scarf, $78; henribendel.com. H&M coat, $80; hm.com. J. Crew blouse, $70; jcrew.com. Zara pants, $70; zara.com. Dior sunglasses, $595; nordstrom.com. Vince clutch, $295; vince.com. CC Skye ring, $58; ccskye.com. Derek Lam 10 Crosby sneakers, $95; shopbop.com.

For Girls' Night

Get the Look: Express skinny scarf, $15; express.com. Rebecca Taylor tank, $59; rebeccataylor.com. Sandro skirt, $660; sandro-paris.com. Topshop jacket, $105; topshop.com. Rebecca Minkoff clutch, $95; nordstrom.com. Kurt Geiger pumps, $427; harrods.com.

Shop More Skinny Scarves

1. Saint Laurent, $445; net-a-porter.com. 2. Asos, $15; asos.com. 3. Gucci, $400; net-a-porter.com. 4. Pieces, $15; asos.com. 5. Mango, $10; mango.com.

