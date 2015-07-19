We Found a Hot Pink Lipstick That Looks Good on Everyone

Seeking out a hot pink lipstick for the summer can be an intimidating task. First, it requires figuring out the undertones of your skin, which isn't always an easy task—hello summer tan! So working through the rainbow of too-blue or too-orange hues to find one that's just right gets complicated, that is, until we stumbled upon MAC's Impassioned shade ($16; maccosmetics.com).

Regardless of the undertones in your complexion, the one-size-fits-all fuchsia is one that flatters both cool and warm skin alike.The summery fuchsia holds just the right amount of blue to complement skin with a cool base (while making your teeth look whiter, at that), but has enough orange to complement tan complexions, or those with hints of yellow. To show just how versatile the lipstick is, we asked five of our InStyle staffers to try out the lipstick. Scroll down to see how well it worked for each of them, and how the color complements each of their complexions!

Alex Reside for InStyle

LaShauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor

Alex Reside for InStyle

Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant

Alex Reside for InStyle

Samantha Faragalli, InStyle.com Beauty Intern

Alex Reside for InStyle

Noel Walker, Editorial Intern

Alex Reside for InStyle

Sarah Balch, InStyle.com Associate Photo Editor

