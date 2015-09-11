How to Wear Pantone’s Top 10 Spring 2016 Colors 

Now that Pantone has announced the top 10 colors for spring 2016, get a jumpstart on the important stuff: How to actually rock 'em. It’s not easy to mix and match these hues and get wow-worthy results, so we got the scoop from the experts at the Pantone Color Institute to find out how to make the most flattering, can’t-wait-to-wear-them combinations. Here, they shared their favorite nine blends.

1. Snorkel Blue, Iced Coffee, Buttercup, Peach Echo

Courtesy Photo

Make like Zendaya and tone down the bright Snorkel Blue and Buttercup with easy neutrals like Iced Coffee or Peach Echo. Or integrate them into your beauty look—try Peach Echo for a lip gloss or Iced Coffee for a bronzer.

FilmMagic

2. Serenity, Peach Echo, Rose Quartz, Lilac Gray

Courtesy Photo

Don’t be surprised to see these four pretty shades show up in one dress. This Prabal Gurung pre-fall 2015 gown that Cobie Smulders wore features Peach Echo, with hints of Serenity and Rose Quartz. Try pairing this look with Lilac Gray or Serenity-hued accessories.

Sipa

3. Green Flash, Limpet Shell, Serenity, Snorkel Blue

Courtesy Photo

This combination veers into the cooler category, but the Serenity offsets the intensity of Green Flash, Limpet Shell, and Snorkel Blue. Think of Snorkel Blue as your denim and build your look from there.

4. Buttercup, Snorkel Blue, Serenity, Lilac Gray

Courtesy Photo

This vivid yellow isn’t going anywhere! Blake Lively integrated the bold shade into a coat with a splash of Lilac Gray underneath. An easier alternative: Try the Buttercup hue paired with dark denim (Snorkel Blue) and tone it down with Serenity and Lilac Gray.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

5. Fiesta, Green Flash, Lilac Gray, Iced Coffee

Courtesy Photo

Play up the green with a piece of clothing, gray for accessories, and Fiesta red and Iced Coffee for your makeup. Lupita Nyong’o, queen of red carpet color, gives this combo a whirl (the Fiesta red is the red carpet!).

Samir Hussein/WireImage

6. Fiesta, Green Flash, Snorkel Blue, Limpet Shell

Courtesy Photo

Is this preppy, or what? Combine these colors for a bold look. We predict this as a perfect nautical mix for workout gear (like Tory Burch’s new line, Tory Sport).

7. Rose Quartz, Peach Echo, Serenity, Iced Coffee

Courtesy Photo

Use these colors to create a relaxed and calm look, like Lily Collins did with her Chanel skirt at the 2015 Met Gala.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

8. Serenity, Peach Echo, Snorkel Blue, Buttercup

Courtesy Photo

This combination has a calm but punchy look. We see this best in Hailey Baldwin’s Topshop dress from the 2015 Met Gala. The shade of Serenity has a burst of Buttercup and her lips are a shade of Peach Echo.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

9. Iced Coffee, Serenity, Rose Quartz, Lilac Gray

Courtesy Photo

Talk about chill factor—the mix of these four puts you right in that relaxed state. For beauty, try mixing these four for your mani-pedis. For fashion, mix them any way you want!

