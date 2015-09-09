InStyle Editors Dish on How to Wear the Boot of the Season

It seems as though the term "midi" and "mini" are applied to everything now a days. Midi/mini skirt, the midi ring, and so on ... but this season, there's a new kind of midi in town: the midi boot.

While the style has been on the scene for quite some time, this season it is a major power player in your fall fashion wardrobe. But, because it hits at the lower half of your calf, how exactly do you wear it for the most flattering look? Read on for tips and styling ideas from three InStyle editors, each of whom have similar yet original advice. Which will you take? That's up to you.

Melissa Rubini, InStyle's Fashion Director:

"Wear a midi boot with an A-line mini skirt and cozy oversize sweater; or when temperatures really drop, try a midi skirt with a thin turtleneck, statement coat, and wool tights. Wide cropped pants teamed with a feminine bow blouse would work just as well, too."

Stephanie Trong, InStyle's Fashion Features Editor

"This season, I'm going to wear these Gucci midi boots ($995, net-a-porter.com) with a midi skirt that's slightly fluted in an effort to preempt stumpy leg syndrome by showing as little leg as possible. I'll go shorter when it gets colder out and when I can wear black tights so the cut-off point of the boots doesn't look so drastic."

Wendy Wallace, InStyle's Market Director

"Pair your midi boot with an A-line mini skirt for a cute mod look. Plus, showing more leg will give you a very flattering silhouette."

Now that you know how to wear 'em, it's time to shop.

Runway inspiration at top (from left): Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Dior

