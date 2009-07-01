How To Wear A Maxidress Now And Later

It's no surprise that maxidresses have been flying off the racks this summer, and according to Sari Sloane, VP of Fashion and Merchandising at Intermix, you have even more reason to invest in one now. "Maxidresses are on trend for the coming fall season," says Sloane. "It's easy, elegant and simplistic, yet when layered with a scarf and a cropped leather jacket, it can transform your look." Intermix's first-ever ad campaign for Fall 2009 (far left) features a not-yet-available style from ALC by Andrea Lieberman paired with a cropped leather jacket. You can get a similar striped version by Rachel Pally (near left) now—just in time for the holiday weekend. Take Sari's advice and "think of new and captivating ways to make it shine." Try dressing up your maxi with a cropped blazer, a textured skinny belt or bold statement jewels.

Maxidress, Rachel Pally, $260; visit intermixonline.com.

Shop more maxidresses.