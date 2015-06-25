The Summer Leather Trend: 5 Stylish (& Totally Practical) Ways to Wear It

What's more uncomfortable than a temperature of 85 degrees with 55-percent humidity (yes, I'm talking to you New York City)? Experiencing the heat while wearing leather. The material may be more seasonally appropriate in fall or winter, but that hasn't stopped some of the chic set from donning it in the summer months. Take, model Kendall Jenner, who sported a leather miniskirt with a knotted cotton Henley top, both by Calvin Klein Collection, and stilettos or Olivia Palermo, who tried her hand at leather overalls with an off-the-shoulder blouse. Not sure how to master the trend in the heat? Here, five tips to wearing the second-skin in summer—we promise you’ll look endlessly cool in the process.

Opt for Lighter Colors

Trade basic black for summer-ready hues, like light camels, blushes, and whites.

Mango jacket, $70; mango.com

Show Some Skin

It may seem counterintuitive, but the freshest way to wear the colder-day fabric is to embrace silhouettes with interesting laser cut-outs.

Millie Mackintosh skirt, $103; asos.com

Try a Breathable Silhouette

Instead of a tight dress, choose looser fits, like A-line and wrap skirts or roomy shorts that won’t stick to your body.

Tibi skirt, $995; tibi.com.

Crop It

There is no denying that culottes are the must-have essential for summer, and when cut from leather, they hit both trends.

Sass & Bide culottes, $482; sassandbide.com.

Just a Touch

If you aren’t ready to take the leather plunge, look for pieces with just a hint of leather detailing. You’ll still be right on trend.

Helmut Lang dress, $162; theoutnet.com.

