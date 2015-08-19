How to Wear a Lace Skirt Right Now—and Into Fall

There is perhaps no greater signal of summer than the presence of white lace. The frothy fabric is lightweight and adds a feminine touch to any ensemble.

For summer, we like the idea of pairing a lace skirt with a white, belted blouse and delicate gold jewelry. To finish the beachside getaway look, a pale blue slide offers a minimalist take.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Zara belted blouse, $50; zara.com. Gabriela Artigas necklace, $198.00; shopbop.com. Self-Portrait skirt, $300; netaporter.com. Marais sandal, $168; maraisusa.com.

PHOTOS: The 5 It Bags You Need to Know for Fall 2015

Taking the girly piece into fall is a little trickier. A chunky, oversized sweater in an autumnal color makes it less precious. Rich accessories like a suede bucket bag—you’re going to want to pick up one of these this season—and an embossed Chelsea boot give the skirt some heft, while still making a powerful statement.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Self-Portrait skirt, $300; netaporter.com. Aritzia sweater, $165.00; us.aritzia.com. Asos boot, $65; asos.com. J. Crew Factory bag, $88.00; factory.jcrew.com.

PHOTOS: Olivia Palermo's Best Looks from Fall 2015 Fashion Week