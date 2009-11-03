How To Wear Jimmy Choo For H&M

Kate Walsh, Whitney Port, Hayden Panettiere and Cat Deeley were only a few of the stars who came out to celebrate the launch of Jimmy Choo for H&M last night. The shoe, bag and ready-to-wear collaboration is nothing if not edgy and sexy, but each star managed to put her own style stamp on the collection. Walsh paired her studded strappy sandals with skinny black pants and a double-breasted blazer and finished the look with sparkly Lia Sophia earrings, while Port styled her leopard print ankle booties with a black minidress, leather motorcycle jacket and an oversize clutch. Whether you prefer a classic look or downtown edge, these Choose adjust to your personal style! Jimmy Choo for H&M hits stores November 14th (and we can't wait!).