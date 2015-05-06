3 Ways to Wear Flares that Won't Leave You Feeling Like You're in a '70s Flashback

From the runway to the street, flares are sweeping in as this season's hottest pant silhouette. But as with any trend from the '70s movement, flares easily run the risk of looking costume-y. To keep them in check, ease up on the bohemian pairings, tailor hem lengths and fit, and always take shoes into consideration. Below, take a look at how to style flares in a new, modern way.

Courtesy

A relaxed boho style can look pulled together when it's paired with a matching top. Flat sandals keep it casual, not to mention comfortable. Be careful of the hem—don't let it drag on the ground.

Shop the look (clockwise from top left): Tory Burch earrings, $250; toryburch.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com. Zara trousers, $80; zara.com. Everlane sandals, $118; everlane.com. Mansur Gavriel mini bag, $435; mansurgavriel.com.

Courtesy

Denim flares are everywhere, but steer clear of pairing them with a caftan, love beads or anything hippie-inspired. Try a clean boxy cropped shirt that meets at the waistband. Shoes won’t necessarily show when you are standing, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fun—mules are an update to the clunky wedge.

Shop the look (clockwise from top left): Asos earrings, $27; asos.com. Rag & Bone blouse, $295; stylebop.com. Frame Denim jeans, $308; farfetch.com. Tory Burch shoes, $395; toryburch.com. Vince bag, $295; vince.com.

Courtesy

Try a late '60s vibe with a knit polo shirt and suede booties. Make sure to bring your boots into the fitting room and commit to wearing them exclusively with the pants. Others will most definitely be the wrong height, which could throw the whole look off. Lavender sunnies offer an unexpected color clash with the blues.

Shop the look (clockwise from top left): Karen Walker sunglasses, $168; revolveclothing.com. Topshop polo, $135; topshop.com. Coach trousers, $395; coach.com. Acne boots, $550; acnestudios.com. Eddie Borgo bracelet, $125; eddieborgo.com.

PHOTOS: Then and Now: The '70s Trend