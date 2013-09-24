Image zoom Courtesy of StyleCaster (3)

Below is an excerpt from “How To Wear Fall’s Pastel Pink Trend (And Look Like a Stylish Adult),” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

The verdict is in: Pastel pink has taken over as fall 2013′s biggest color trend. Yes ladies, pink is officially chic. We spotted pink dresses, pink outerwear, pink tailored separates, and even basic pink sportswear on the fall runways, with designers such as Carven, Moschino, and even stoic Prada jumping aboard the pink train. Topshop showcased the hue in head-to-toe looks! In each case, however, the labels managed to counterbalance the shade’s inherent sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes. So, how can you get away with wearing a color typically associated with princesses, ballerinas, and 4-year-old girls? Here, we show you how to wear pastel pink right (and still look like a stylish adult).

