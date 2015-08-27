How to Pull Off a Totally Unconventional Lip Color

Black, blue, and brown lipsticks aren't just for Halloween anymore. Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Joan Smalls are just a few of the stars who have dared to take their lip colors to new parts of the rainbow. Bold enough to give it a try? Dior celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (who works with beauties like Rachel McAdams, Jessica Alba, and Olivia Palermo) shared his strategies for pulling off an out-of-the-box lip color like a total rock star.

Keep It Clean

Your lips should have perfectly crisp lines. Martin prefers to do liner after applying lipstick, not before: "This helps sharpen the edges and frame your lip work.” Afterwards, blot with a tissue to pick up any residual pigment. "If there's a mishap, clean up with concealer around the mouth. This helps brighten the lip color even more while erasing any feathering,” he says. But don't sweat it if you don't own a blue lip liner. Urban Decay just came out with the lip pencil to end all lip pencils: The Ultimate Ozone Multipurpose Primer Pencil ($16; urbandecay.com) is transparent, so it pairs well with everything from ultra-vampy black to grungy greige.

RELATED: See How This Green, Shade-Shifting Lipstick Changes Against 3 Different Skin Tones

Don't Be Cheeky

Everyone's eyes are going to go straight to your lips, so keep your complexion neutral. Go for just a little blush. "Doing this gives you room to play up an interesting eyeliner effect, cat eye, and even a stronger brow," Martin says. We like DiorBlush Vibrant Colour Powder in My Rose ($43; sephora.com), which is perfect for adding subtle color to your cheekbones.

Watch Your (Skin) Tone

Look better in gold jewelry? You most likely have a warm skin tone. Prefer the way you look in silver? You're cool! Some (lucky) people can rock both equally well, and if that's the case, you're neutral. Once you ID your undertone, you can choose a color accordingly. Here's a sampling of our current faves:

Courtesy

For cool tones: Lime Crime Velvetine in Cashmere ($20; limecrime.com), NYX Cosmetics Wicked Lippie in Cold Hearted ($6; nyxcosmetics.com), and Anastasia Liquid Lipstick in Paint ($20; anastasiabeverlyhills.com).

Courtesy

For warm tones: Manic Panic Lethal Lipstick in Raven ($16; manicpanic.com), ColourPop Cosmetics Ultra Matte Liquid Lip in Dr. M ($6; colourpop.com), and MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Antique Velvet ($16; maccosmetics.com).

Own It

Martin gave us one last word of advice."The best complement to this look is self confidence. If you doubt yourself, it's not going to reflect how cool you want to appear in it!"

Related Video: We're Obsessed With Maybelline's Lip Studio Color Blur Lip Pencils

PHOTOS: The Best Lipsticks, Chosen by InStyle Beauty Editors