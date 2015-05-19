How to Pull Off Bright Mascara Without Looking Like a Cartoon

If your experience with colorful mascara is limited to Halloween, Coachella, and your BFF’s bachelorette weekend in Vegas, you're missing out on what just may be the easiest way to jazz up your everyday makeup.

True, there's a bit of a learning curve. "Since it's such a bold look, bright mascara can be hit or miss," says makeup artist Elisa Flowers. But armed with the following trusty tips, we'll be wearing colorful mascara—the fashion-forward way—all summer long.

Shop the look (above, left to right): Lancôme Grandiose Mascara in Sapphire ($32; sephora.com). NYX Color Mascara in Purple ($8; ulta.com). Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara ($23; sephora.com).

Keep It Simple

“If you’re new to wearing colorful mascara, think about keeping the rest of your makeup minimal,” says Flowers. “There’s no need to wear bright eyeshadow if you're wearing a colorful lash.” Of course, it's up you to tailor your makeup to the event, but in general, it's all about balance.

Layer It

“A softer, daytime look can be achieved by swiping one coat of colorful mascara over one coat of black mascara,” she says. The effect is a “subtle hint of color” that adds a bit of playfulness to your everyday look. Flowers’ go-to is Lancôme Grandiose Mascara in Sapphire ($32; sephora.com) since blue has a "universally-flattering brightening effect on the whites of the eyes."

Apply Strategically

For a look that’s slightly more striking, use multiple layers of colorful mascara—but only on the tips of your lashes. The result? A bright, wide-eyed look. Not sure which hue is for you? Flowers likes to use shades that complement the eye color: Think green or burgundy if you have hazel or brown eyes and jewel-tones like purple for lighter eyes like blue or gray.

