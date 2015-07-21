How to Wear a Belt Like Olivia Palermo 

Figuring out what to wear in the mornings can be exhausting, not to mention, incredibly discouraging. When this happens, we think we should go buy a few new pieces for our wardrobes when it fact, we may just need to add a few key accessories to our ensemble, like a belt. For ideas on the many ways to style a belt, we turned to belt aficionado and street style star Olivia Palermo. Below, we’ve broken down five ways Palermo has cleverly styled her favorite accessory and how you, too, can copy her look.

With a Gown

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Who said a belt isn’t elegant enough for eveningwear? The star proved that when styled correctly she can make even a simple black belt work with a Valentino gown.

To Break Up a Print

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Wearing a bright print can often overwhelm a small frame. Try breaking up your contrasting patterns with a solid belt. It makes the look more visually appealing by dividing them.

Over a Skirt

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Whether you’re holding up a skirt that might be a bit too big, or trying to break up a typical skirt-shirt combo, pairing it with a belt is the best way to do just that. Try choosing a belt that's a few sizes too big so you can then fold over the remaining extra, adding texture to your outfit.

Around a Suit

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Belting a suit is a great way to add something extra to a traditional look. A suit, which can sometimes feel big or bulky instantly, feels and looks slimming when belted.

With Denim on Denim

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Divide denim separates and cinch in your waist with a black belt.

Now it's your turn. From snakeskin to studs, shop our selection of belts that will do Palermo proud.

