4 Ways to Dress Up a Baja This Summer  

If the thought of sporting a baja pullover evokes images of Luke Perry as Dylan McKay in the sand on 90210, you're not alone. "People think of them as these itchy, boxy sweatshirts you buy on vacation," says Baja East Co-Founder Scott Studenberg. Still, those connotations haven't stopped Studenberg and fellow co-founder John Targon from making it a staple for their brand—and they aren't alone. The summer sweater has become a must-have for Tory Burch and Greg Chait of The Elder Statesman, as well.

So what to look for when investing in summer's It item? "We like to shake up the baja by making it out of beautiful fabrications like leather, crepe, and cashmere," explains Targon. Additionally, adds Studenberg, "look for a style with a lower neckline and lower armholes to be more flattering on the body." And please, skip the cut-offs and flip flops unless you are heading to the beach. "We love the idea of making it ultra feminine with a long skirt and bloused with a belt or street ready with leather leggings," says Studenberg.

Ahead, must-have outfit ideas to dress up your baja.

Office Ready

Courtesy

Shop the look: Tibi culottes, $350; tibi.com. Baja East baja, $895; bajaeastshop.squarespace.com. Zara shoes, $40; zara.com.

Night Out

Courtesy

Shop the look: Michael Michael Kors pants, $595; net-a-porter.com. Baja East baja, $895; bajaeastshop.squarespace.com. Asos shoes, $90; asos.com.

Sophisticated Date

Courtesy

Shop the look: Organic by John Patrick dress, $189; organicbyjohnpatrick.com. Baja East baja, $895; bajaeastshop.squarespace.com. Schutz shoes; $240; schutz-shoes.com.

RELATED: 10 Excellent Excuses to Wear Orange This Summer

Weekend Stroll

Courtesy

Shop the look: Topshop skirt, $58; topshop.com. Baja East baja, $895; bajaeastshop.squarespace.com. Loft shoes; $80; loft.com.