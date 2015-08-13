How to Master Extreme Wide-Leg Pants

Wider-than-wide wide leg pants have become a mainstay as the silhouette continues to be a key piece in a trendy wardrobe season after season.

The style is not to be confused with a boot cut—this pant is voluminous throughout the leg, not just from the knee down. Furthermore, this style is not to be confused with a traditional culotte (which is also a style mainstay), as this batch of bottoms hits at the mid-calf rather than just below the knee. All in all, the extreme wide leg pant packs a serious punch, allowing it to stand out among the competition.

Why? The volume of a roomy wide leg is dramatic. It's signifies that you are not afraid to play with fashion and that you take of-the-moment risks like you're someone in the know. But as glam and statement-making as the style is, there are some key pointers to keep in mind before slipping into the—did we mention, incredibly comfy?—wide leg pants.

Heels are a must.

If you're super tall, this rule need not apply. But as a rule of thumb, heels are crucial. Because the pants can read as billowy, you need a heel to give you height.

A fitted top is the most flattering.

You'll want to juxtapose the drama on the bottom with a fitted top, so to avoid looking frumpy wear something that hugs your frame (a body suit is a great option) or something that shows some skin, like a crop top.

Don't be afraid to move around in sizes.

Full disclosure: That's me pictured at top! And the Nanette Lepore pants ($398; shopbop.com) that I'm wearing are a size too big. I wanted the extra drama of an even wider pant leg and I preferred how the larger size sat lower on my hips.

Last but certainly not least ... walk, don't run.

A full pant paired with heels calls for caution—you don't want to fall!

Keep scrolling to shop our favorites and the look above.

Shop it: 1. Chic Wish, $30; chicwish.com. 2. Zara, $129; zara.com. 3. Topshop, $105; topshop.com. 4. Tibi, $650; tibi.com. 5. River Island, $76; riverisland.com. 6. Elizabeth and James, $345; net-a-porter.com. 7. Opening Ceremony, $420; net-a-porter.com. 8. Mango, $70; mango.com.

