How to Wear Voluminous Pieces When You're Petite

If you're petite and have been always told to avoid volumnious pieces for fear of looking like you're swimming in the folds of fabric, think again. Rather, let's be more precise: the important thing is to keep an eye out for details when looking for clothing with flare. A cinching wasitband can offset the volume of a flared skirt, the perfect seam placement can lengthen your shape, and a fitted collar can flatter your torso. Look out for these little features to help accentuate your figure and meanwhile, we've done some homework to get your started. Here, five pieces that flatter petites, from wide-leg trousers to a flared midi.

WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

This is the kind of volume that will add inches to your height while making you look ultra chic—win-win!

J. Crew pants, $298; jcrew.com

PLEATED BLOUSE

A banded collar will help to elongate your torso, while the volume of a pleated neckline creates the perfect polished look.

Theory top, $190; theory.com

CULOTTES

Culottes and all the fabric that comes with them can be scary for petites. A high-waist silhouette is guaranteed to flatter a smaller figure.

Topshop culottes, $70; topshop.com

FLARED DRESS

Everyone needs a simple A-line dress—this trapeze shape and long sleeves will lengthen your figure, while putting a spotlight on those killer stems.

BCBG Max Azria dress, $118; bcbg.com

FLARED MIDI

The midi is here to stay for petites, so bring out your inner bad girl with a leather flared skirt. The defining waistband offsets the volume of the flare, while the leather panel seams pull the eye up and down the skirt, elongating legs.

Banana Republic skirt, $325; bananarepublic.com

