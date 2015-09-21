Rachel Weisz Shows How to Wear Nude Lipstick Without Looking Washed Out

Fall doesn’t always have to be about dark, moody tones. A swipe of nude lipstick can, too, make a major statement when properly executed. The key to not looking like a washed-out zombie is to find a neutral shade that flatters your skin tone. This is exactly what Rachel Weisz did at The Lobster premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival (above), and as you can see, the results were gorgeous.

If finding your perfect nude lip sounds harder than finding a needle in a haystack, makeup artist Nick Barose can offer some assistance. The pro’s first word of advice, especially for those with fair complexions, is to stay away from shades that appear too nude in the packaging. “The thing with nude lipstick is that you don’t have to take it literal and buy color that looks nude in the tube,” he tells InStyle. “A neutral that has a hint of color in it to make you look fresh and healthy is the ideal nude for autumn.”

Barose’s current fave? Tom Ford Runway Color AW15 ($42; tomford.com), a creamy stain he likes to use on both the cheeks and lips. “On Rachel, I tapped it on with a lip brush and blotted it in so it added a natural hint of color to her lips,” he explains. “Then I added a bit of Kiehl’s Lip Balm ($7; nordstrom.com) for gentle sheen.” Flawless!

RELATED VIDEO: Why Our Editor Is Obsessed With Dior Addict Lipstick

RELATED: How to Nail That Nude Lip You've Always Wanted